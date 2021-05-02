KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,940.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $155,940.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,552,419,900 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

