Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

