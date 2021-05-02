Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

