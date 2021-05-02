Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

