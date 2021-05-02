KIWIGO (KGO) Price Reaches $0.0583 on Major Exchanges

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $475,766.26 and approximately $96,789.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00279206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.52 or 0.01129968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.24 or 0.00730777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,684.76 or 0.99999244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,163,759 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

