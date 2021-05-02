KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $478.95 million and $16.18 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $61.53 or 0.00108036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00281079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.26 or 0.01124244 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.75 or 0.00754609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,861.96 or 0.99845196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.