KLAYswap Protocol Market Cap Hits $486.59 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $62.51 or 0.00107358 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $486.59 million and $12.81 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00278649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01111090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00721211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.99 or 0.99971846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

