Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $74.07 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Klaytn has a market cap of $5.65 billion and $74.07 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,559,230,864 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,761,131 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

