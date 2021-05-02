Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $133.37 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $736.69 or 0.01272917 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.