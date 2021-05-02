Klimatas (KTS) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,482.29 and $378.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

