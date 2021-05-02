Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $350.41 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $350.41 million and $7.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00004922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00433420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00168257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012707 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,573,711 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

