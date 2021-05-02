Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

ADRNY stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

