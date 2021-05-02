Kryll (KRL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,453.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $76,453.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

