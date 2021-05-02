KuCoin Token Hits One Day Volume of $44.33 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $44.33 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.67 or 0.00025788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00069690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.00853619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,936.92 or 0.08680365 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

