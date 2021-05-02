KuCoin Token Reaches One Day Volume of $37.83 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $15.24 or 0.00026251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $37.83 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00069178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.80 or 0.00852173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00096693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.02 or 0.09109057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048745 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

