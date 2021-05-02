Kylin (KYL) Market Capitalization Achieves $62.29 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and $2.18 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kylin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

