Kylin (KYL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Kylin has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kylin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

KYL is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.