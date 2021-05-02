La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. La-Z-Boy accounts for 1.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of La-Z-Boy worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 228.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.