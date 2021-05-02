L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AIQUY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.