Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Lakeland Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. 123,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,525. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $913,500.00. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,561. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

