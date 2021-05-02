Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.