Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0847

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $125.22 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00069331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00072052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00853083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.96 or 0.08847673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.