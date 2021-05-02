Lamden (TAU) 1-Day Volume Hits $105,714.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Lamden has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $105,714.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000915 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

