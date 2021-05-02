Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, February 12th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

