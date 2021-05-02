Lead Wallet Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $507,827.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

