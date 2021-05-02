Leadcoin Trading Up 8.4% This Week (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $215,693.69 and approximately $61.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

