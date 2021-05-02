Ledyard National Bank Has $20.47 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.