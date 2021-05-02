Ledyard National Bank Has $6.34 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

