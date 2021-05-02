Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Visa stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

