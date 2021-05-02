Lendefi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Lendefi has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $14,761.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,166 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

