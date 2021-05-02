Lendefi (LDFI) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $5,116.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lendefi has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00282328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.65 or 0.01123032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.00747895 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,869.15 or 1.00000750 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.