Lethean Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $2,345.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,691.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.59 or 0.05194190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $997.58 or 0.01729169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.37 or 0.00472113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00714558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.00585160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.00428316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004282 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

