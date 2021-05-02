LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0036

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $179,555.62 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006839 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

