LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Cap Achieves $15.98 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $28,573.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,031,772,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,095,642 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

