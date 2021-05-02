Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 375,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $217,036.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,571.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.06 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

