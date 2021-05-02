Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 999,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

