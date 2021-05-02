Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.5% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN opened at $285.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

