LiquidApps Market Capitalization Achieves $24.65 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $23,629.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002060 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

