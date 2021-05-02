Liquidity Network Reaches Market Cap of $569,182.02 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $569,182.02 and $3.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

