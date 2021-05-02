Liquity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.71 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $397,853.13 and $6.71 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $18.51 or 0.00032777 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

