Lisk (LSK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35.49 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $5.60 or 0.00009847 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $715.85 million and $35.49 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042337 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00027295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002944 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,870,208 coins and its circulating supply is 127,939,940 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

