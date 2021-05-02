Litecoin Price Hits $270.19 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $18.04 billion and approximately $3.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.19 or 0.00475515 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.