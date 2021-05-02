Livenodes Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003244 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars.

