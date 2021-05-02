Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $83.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Livent posted sales of $68.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $357.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.50 million to $364.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $412.88 million, with estimates ranging from $365.20 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. Livent has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

