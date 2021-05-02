LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Holdings Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LiveRamp worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 237.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $87.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.