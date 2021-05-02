Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0991

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $896,302.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,866,157 coins and its circulating supply is 21,866,145 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

