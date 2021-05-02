LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $7.83 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $117.10 million and $149,173.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.83 or 0.00013771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

