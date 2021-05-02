LockTrip Price Hits $9.07 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $135.55 million and approximately $265,309.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00015632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

