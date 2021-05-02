Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 261.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Loews worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

