Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.84 or 0.05238594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $981.22 or 0.01730799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00477067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.83 or 0.00724683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.34 or 0.00591519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00080507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.71 or 0.00433420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.